  1. Home
  2. entertainment

John Cena REVEALS Fast & Furious and BTS have one thing in common; Compares pressure of Fast 9 with WWE

John Cena spills the beans on his experience on joining the Fast & Furious family. The actor, who stars in Fast & Furious 9, draws a few things common between the franchise and BTS along with WWE.
11818 reads Mumbai
John Cena reveals Fast & Furious and BTS have one thing in common and compares Fast 9 with WWEJohn Cena REVEALS Fast & Furious and BTS have one thing in common; Compares pressure of Fast 9 with WWE
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The Fast & Furious franchise opened its arms to welcome John Cena. The wrestler-turned-actor joined the Fast Family with Fast & Furious 9. Cena plays Vin Diesel's onscreen brother Jakob Toretto. While Cena intrigued fans with his appeared in the Fast & Furious 9 trailer, the actor now reveals that he was nervous when he had begun filming for the ninth movie in the long-running franchise. Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Cena compared the franchise's fandom with BTS ARMY and the sets with WWE locker room. 

"Fast 9, very similar to BTS, they have this global fanbase 'cause they've been making these movies for 20 years. So, it's been a legacy project," he said. The actor teased the action in the franchise and said, "The newest instalment, like everybody knows, Fast is going to kill it when it comes to action. The thing I love about Fast 9 is people are going see weave that legacy together and it's not merely what is Fast going to do next for action. It is action on the edge of your seat but story if you're a fan of the franchise, you'll get questions answered, you get new questions developed, it's another foothold to the narrative." 

Cena confessed that when he walked into the sets of the movie, he was nervous. He compared the experience on the sets with his initial days in WWE. "Walking into the sets of Fast was very similar to walking into the WWE locker room. You have men and women risking their lives for a living and curated this experience they are very proud of," he explained. "I felt just as much pressure as my month on the road on WWE," he added. 

Sharing what he loves about the Fast family, Cena said that as soon as they see you are a fan of the franchise and your intention is for the family, they take you in. He also revealed the toughest part of being in the franchise. Check it out below: 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: VIDEO: John Cena showers praise on BTS and BTS ARMY yet again: They're f*****g changing the world

Credits :The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy FallonGetty Images

Latest Videos
Rare moment! Kareena and Karisma with mom Babita strike a pose at the Grand Premiere of Mentalhood G(OLD)
Big B drives his whopping 1.38 Cr ride that he recently purchased post his COVID recovery
Samantha Akkineni’s look was inspired by Kareena Kapoor Khan; Stylist Preetham Jukalker spills beans
Cutie spotted!! Avneet Kaur snapped at the Mumbai airport today morning
Lovebirds, Farhan Akhtar, and Shibani Dandekar spotted in the city
Anushka picked up reporter’s MOM’S call mid-interview; Says ‘Aunty, woh mera interview le rahi hain’
Payal Ghosh and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale reach Raj Bhawan to meet Maharashtra Governor
Disha Splashes Sparkles in a high slit. Ayushmann spins magic in Black at LFW 2019
Khushi bursts into tears, Janhvi Kapoor hugs sister. The two embrace sisterhood at an event.
Ananya Panday kisses Kartik and dances away to glory at the runway for Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla
Payal Ghosh meets Union Minister Ramdas; says his party RPI will provide security to her

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement