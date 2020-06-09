John Cena reveals he contributed to BTS ARMY's Match a Million movement for Black Lives Matter: Thank you BTS

John Cena joined the BTS ARMY in matching a million that was contributed by the Bangtan Boys towards the Black Lives Matter movement.

John Cena is doing his bit to contributes towards matching a million, a movement started by the BTS ARMY following the Bangtan Boys' contribution towards the Black Lives Matter. It is no secret that Cena is a loyal BTS ARMY member. The WWE star has time and again gushed about the Bangtan Boys and their messages to the worlds. The Fast & Furious 9 star did not hold back at showering the band with praises after BTS took a stand and supported the Black Lives Movement, and revealed he has made a contribution to show his support towards the ARMY.

The actor began by sharing BTS' statement reacting to George Floyd's death. For the unversed, BTS shared their statement last week which read, "We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together."

Sharing the tweet, Cena wrote, "One of the many reasons I respect @BTS_twt and #ARMY #ARMYMatch1M #ArmyMatchedForBLM thank you #BTS and #BTSARMY." He then announced he has done his bit towards the movement by matching BTS' million-dollar contribution. "Very happy to join #BTSARMY in efforts to match @BTS_twt tremendous donation #ARMYMatch1M," he tweeted.

Check out his tweets below:

Very happy to join #BTSARMY in efforts to match @BTS_twt tremendous donation #ARMYMatch1M — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 8, 2020

Over the weekend, the BTS ARMY began the #MatchAMillion movement which watched fans step forward and raise funds to match the band's contribution. The fan-led charity group One in an ARMY created an ActBlue card to help track donations and allow donors to contribute towards a choice of 16 groups, including the Black Lives Matter Global Network, National Bail Out, NAACP and the Marshall Project, Forbes reported.

