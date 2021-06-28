John Cena REVEALS how hiding the 'Toretto cross' helped keep his F9 character's identity 'under wraps'

In a recent interview, John Cena revealed how his F9 role was kept a secret until the first trailer came out in January and uncovered the familial 'Toretto' twist.

It was only during F9's first trailer, unveiled in January, that Fast & Furious fans came to solve the mystery behind who John Cena was playing. With Fast & Furious 9 hitting the theatre screens in the US last week, we got to see the WWE wrestler as the main antagonist, who happened to be Dom Torreto's (Vin Diesel) estranged brother Jakob Torreto.

Given how it's so difficult to keep spoilers at bay these days, with the advent of social media spoiling the broth when it comes to major twists and turns in movies and tv shows on several occasions, John revealed in a recent interview with Digital Spy how they kept his F9 role a secret for so long. Talking about how the "one definable" of Jakob's connection to Dom was the 'Toretto cross,' if the 44-year-old actor was spotted on the F9 sets with it, then his character would be revealed and hence, they had to be careful.

"After every take, take it off, hide it, give it to someone. The costumes are the costumes and they can be whatever you needed it to be, but if there was ever a candid with a coffee in my hand and the cross, that's a dead giveaway," John recounted before adding, "It's amazing that that one piece of jewellery has so much energy and gravity around it. That was the one thing I put on before they said roll and as soon as they said cut, I would take it off, and that was how we kept everything under wraps."

Well, the intense secrecy definitely worked as Fast & Furious fans were pleasantly surprised by the epic Toretto siblings' twist!

As we mentioned before, while F9 released in US theatres on June 25, Indian fans will have to wait some more for an official release date owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown in India, which has resulted in theatres being closed down.

