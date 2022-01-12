John Cena REVEALS Vince McMahon told him they're never going to turn him heel in WWE

John Cena, during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show to promote Peacemaker, spoke candidly about how there was a possibility of him turning heel at WrestleMania 28, during his first-ever match against The Rock aka Dwayne Johnson. "Early on, I remember Vince [McMahon] toyed with the idea of possibly turning me heel for The Rock, the Rock one in Miami," John recalled.

"And I told him, I'm like, 'Hey! No problem, 100 percent, I'll do it. But just remember that this is so, we're so deep in, at this point, we can't do it and then jump back because we'll be sunk at both ends.' So if we do it, I have to be the opposite of virtue, I have to be pure evil and we have to go all in," Cena added. Talking from "a believability standpoint," the WWE Universe always sees John "in uniform," with his "ball cap, t-shirt, jean shorts and sneakers," which is because the 44-year-old wrestler wants people to see him as "somebody they can relate to."

"He decided against it and at that point, he was like, 'Listen, I don't think we're ever going to do it.' So that's me getting, you have the luxury of playing this character, but you always are going to play this character," Cena continued before concluding, "Which was great because it got me to dive into nuances that spawn the creation of like the Firefly Funhouse Match [against Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend at WrestleMania 36] where I'm like, 'Yo! What if I went on a meta experience through all of my flaws and through all like my timeline?' So you can do stuff like that."

