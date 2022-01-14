John Cena REVEALS why he doesn't watch AEW; Says 'That would only fuel me even more to be the best I can be'

During an appearance on Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take podcast, via Fightful, John Cena answered the most asked question of all! Many a time, fans have speculated about how the face of WWE would react to their new competitor, AEW and when asked whether he watches the same, Cena had a straight cut answer. Even though he left wrestling to work as an actor, Cena still makes frequent rounds in the WWE ring.



The Suicide Squad actor revealed his thoughts on the company and said, "I haven't watched AEW". Cena then proceeded to add his take on the competition AEW promises, "I think competition is great, competition brings out the best in us. For all time, going out there as a performer, I wanted to do the best I could possibly do and set the tone for wanting to be the best show between Raw and SmackDown and certainly have eyes on the segments I was on. I was fueled by a sense of internal competition. Not knowing what it’s like now to be in a market with a lot of different options, there are a lot of places to watch sports entertainment. That would only, for me, fuel me even more to be the best I can be".



John Cena has been the face of WWE for the major part of his career and scarcely faced competition against other companies. Since his run started after the end of WCW, he retired before the birth of AEW.



Even if Cena is absent from the wrestling game nowadays, you can catch him on the big screens. His most recent appearances were in Fast and Furious 9 and Suicide Squad. However, not much is revealed about his future plans except his recurring part in Fast and Furious 10 and his ongoing HBO series Peacemaker.

