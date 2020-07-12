John Cena shares Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's photo after the duo hospitalised for COVID 19

Several well-wishers have reached out to Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and others in the family after four members were tested positive for COVID-19. John Cena also posted a picture of the father-son duo.

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are hospitalised after they were tested positive for COVID-19. The duo confirmed the news on their respective social media handles. Several friends and colleagues from the industry reached out to the Amitabh and Abhishek wishing them a speedy recovery. Now, international wrestler and actor John Cena seems to have echoed the same emotion via Instagram. The Fast & Furious 9 star took to his social media profile and shared a picture of the two actors in one frame.

Like most of his posts, the actor-wrestler posted the photos sans a caption. It is safe to assume that he prays that the stars recover soon. Cena is known to react to people and events making the headlines in India. Last month, when Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, Cena shared a picture of the actor, mourning his loss. He has also shared photos of , and more.

Check out John Cena's post featuring Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan below:

Meanwhile, Abhishek recently confirmed his wife aka actress has also been tested positive for Coronavirus. The couple's daughter Aaradhya has also been tested positive for the same. While Amitabh and Abhishek have been admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai, Aishwarya and Aaradhya will be quarantining home since they show no symptoms.

"Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers," he tweeted.

