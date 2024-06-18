John Cena Shares His Different Life Goals Throughout Years; Says He Wanted To 'Athletically Look Good'

John Cena is famous for his powerful personality and wrestler-like body strength. Therefore, the 47-year-old plans to stay fit all his lifetime and not just because of his age.

The actor who is an ex-WWE star reveals to PEOPLE his partnership with MET-Rx and mentions the transition in his exercise regime but emphasizes that his lifestyle has not changed.

Cena also informs the viewers about his goals and how they have evolved. I also saw how John Cena's fitness regime evolved over the years. At 12, he tried to look muscular, to avoid being bullied. In his late teens, he wanted to be a powerful man for sports activities and other related games. Then he exercised and aimed at looking good at around the age of twenty-two to have discipline. Subsequently, however, when he was a professional wrestler in 1998, his main goal was to be a physical and exciting performer.

John Cena's fitness Quest: Squatting into his 90s and beyond

Currently, at 47 years old, John Cena has set his target to continue exercising until his body will not allow it. He needs to stay active until he is at least 88-89 or even 90 years old which is his personal goal. He specifically mentioned that he wanted even in his early eighties and nineties should be able to do parallel squats. If you require any additional information or in case of any other queries, don’t hesitate to contact us.



So, changing the approach to planning his workouts, John Cena now has a new long-term goal. He said that he likes exercising a whole lot. Before this, his training was oriented towards becoming the strongest day by day. However, now he changed his focus and asked the trainer what kind of fitness he wanted for himself in the next 40 years.

Cena continues to work out every day, allowing himself three rest days dedicated to flexibility and mobility training in addition to his four days of weight training per week. However, he claims that as he gets older, he is less concerned with simply running around as he was a child and more focused on remaining sedentary and maintaining a physical to-do list.

John Cena's fitness commitment beyond wrestling

The real enthusiasm for fitness and its sustainability after his wrestling career is undeniable when it comes to Cena. He also stresses the fact of the matter that fitness has been an inherent aspect of his life long before engaging in wrestling. Cena emphasizes the fact that although his WWE career may be winding down, his fitness, as an inalienable element of his personality, will always remain with him. In his words, he feels better than ever before and realizes that health is what matters most, a healthy lifestyle, not a slim physique, but a healthy mind as well as heart. In a recent episode of Cena, the wrestler said that he is in the best form in both body, spirit, and mind at the age of 47.



The actor Ricky Stanicky states that through the methods that have been mentioned herein, he was able to achieve his deeds without compromising his lifetime health calendar.

“I can boil it down to just being consistent and making good choices, and I think that's great advice for anybody out there whose focus is fitness,” he says. “And without specific goals, it's really tough to go through that process. That just always helped me.”

Thus, based on the idea of reaching goals and providing people with an opportunity to demonstrate their abilities, Cena together with MET-Rx conducted the MET-Rx Flex campaign.

The actor, a long-time user of the company’s sports performance products says he supports what they are calling ‘rebuilding the flex emoji’ and acknowledging hard-working people.

Cena also urges strangers to come out of their shells and present their talents or abilities when it comes to fitness. He imagines that like the MET-Rx Flex, any exercise, be it that of an engineer, a muscle building in a gym, or music playing, is worthy of recognition. Cena also points out that MET-Rx’s purpose is to supply people with energy for life and to help them in their daily physically active lives. Cena confirmed that he intends to feature and tag users who showcase their MET-Rx Flex on his multiple TikTok profiles to give them credit and appreciation for their performances.

