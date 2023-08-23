John Cena shares Indian flag on Instagram ahead of Chandrayaan 3 landing; fans thank him

Our favorite Hollywood actor and WWE superstar, John Cena, just posted an awesome picture of the tricolor on his Instagram. And let me tell you, fans are absolutely buzzing with excitement! But here's the juicy part: everyone's wondering if this is John's way of giving a salute to India's Chandrayaan-3 mission, which is all set to touch down on the moon this Wednesday. Cool, right?

How did John Cena win hearts?

The internet is going wild with reactions, and it's honestly so heartwarming to see. People are speculating that John's post might be a super cool tribute to Chandrayaan 3. Like, one user was all, "Chandrayaan 3 will land safely! ❤️" And another was like, "Hey, that's for Chandrayaan 3 Landing today! 🔥" Even WWE India's official Instagram account chimed in, suggesting that maybe John's getting ready for the #WWESuperstarSpectacle in Hyderabad. That's where he's making his big comeback to India after a whopping 17 years! Talk about anticipation, right?

Oh, but wait, there's more! The internet couldn't help but find all sorts of Indian connections with John. Some witty comments popped up, playfully renaming him "John Sinha" and all. One comment literally summed it up as "Bro just summoned Indians across the globe." And get this, someone even joked that we might just see Krrish making a cameo in Peacemaker season 2. Yep, you heard that right! John Cena, who played Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad spin-off series, is spreading excitement all over.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WWE: Is John Cena returning to wrestling amidst SAG Strike? Here's everything you need to know

What is John Cena upto, lately?

Here's the scoop on what John's been up to lately. Beyond his WWE gigs, he's totally rocking it in Hollywood. You might remember him from Fast X, where he took on the role of Jakob Toretto in the Fast and Furious franchise alongside Vin Diesel. And right now, he's in action mode, filming for Heads of State, an awesome action comedy directed by Ilya Naishuller. And get this, he's sharing the screen with none other than Idris Elba and Priyanka Chopra.

ALSO READ: Where can you buy tickets for John Cena's event in India? All you need to know

Advertisement

So, there you have it, the lowdown on what's going on with John Cena. Excitement levels are through the roof, and it's safe to say that John is definitely keeping us all on our toes with his awesome posts and incredible projects. Can't wait to see what he does next!