John Cena SLAMS claims of USD 1 million donations to match BTS' Black Lives Matter contribution: Disheartening

John Cena recently stepped forward and joined BTS ARMY's "Match a Million" movement to match BTS' donations for the Black Lives Matter movement. However, it was claimed he literally matched the million by himself.

After BTS donated a million dollars towards the Black Lives Matter movement, the ARMY began the "Match a Million" movement. Members of the fandom came forward to raise funds that could match the Bangtan Boys' USD 1 million contributions. John Cena was among the many BTS ARMY members who stepped forward and made a donation. While the WWE star announced his participation on Twitter, the Fast & Furious 9 star stayed mum about the amount donated on the social media platform.

However, numerous reports of his contributions made the rounds claiming the wrestler-actor donated USD 1 million to match BTS' contributions towards the movement. Cena reacted to these claims and deemed it "disheartening." He said, "It is very disheartening when acts of kindness become misinterpreted by those simply chasing headlines. Overlooking all the information to tell a great story is the basis for fiction. Pushing a fictional agenda can take a kind act and turn it on its head."

The ARMY showered Cena with purple love for his stand and took pride in calling him a fellow ARMY member. The statement comes after Cena had tweeted, "Very happy to join #BTSARMY in efforts to match @BTS_twt tremendous donation #ARMYMatch1M" Cena also added, "One of the many reasons I respect @BTS_twt and #ARMY #ARMYMatch1M #ArmyMatchedForBLM thank you #BTS and #BTSARMY."

It is very disheartening when acts of kindness become misinterpreted by those simply chasing headlines. Overlooking all the information to tell a great story is the basis for fiction. Pushing a fictional agenda can take a kind act and turn it on its head. — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 11, 2020

Meanwhile, BTS has kept the ARMY busy with their FESTA 2020 celebrations. From releasing new songs to leaving them an emotional mess with their We are Bulletproof: The Eternal music video, the band has been showering the ARMY with love in all ways possible.

