John Cena to star in Suicide Squad spinoff series inspired by DC Comics character Peacemaker

HBO has just confirmed via Variety that a Suicide Squad spinoff series will be made. The new show will be inspired by DC Comics character Peacemaker and will feature John Cena.

HBO has confirmed that a spinoff of the film Suicide Squad is being made as a series, titled Peacemaker. According to a report by Variety, the series will feature star John Cena, who will play the title role, reprising his role from the film. The film’s writer and director, James Gunn, will also write the series and direct multiple episodes, including the pilot. HBO Max has ordered eight episodes of the show based on the DC Comics character, which is described as an action-adventure comedy.

While the exact plot of the series is being kept under wraps, however, it is said it will explore the origins of Peacemaker, a man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it. Variety also suggests that the production of the series is slated to begin in early 2021, prior to Gunn starting work on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

“Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag,” Gunn told the magazine. “I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

Cena will reportedly serve as co-executive producer in addition to starring. Gunn will executive produce via Troll Court Entertainment with Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran also executive producing for The Safran Company. Warner Bros. Television will serve as the studio.

ALSO READ: The Suicide Squad FIRST LOOK reveals John Cena as 'Douchey Captain America' aka Peacemaker, Idris Elba & more

Share your comment ×