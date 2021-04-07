  1. Home
John Cena suits up as Suicide Squad's Peacemaker for an interview and James Gunn has the BEST reaction to it

John Cena turns up dressed as Peacemaker for an interview and director James Gunn is convinced that the actor is now obsessed with his character.
John Cena suits up as Suicide Squad's Peacemaker for an interview and James Gunn has the BEST reaction to it
John Cena's Suicide Squad character Peacemaker has already created a lot of buzz and while fans are counting days till they can watch him in The Suicide Squad, the actor has been teasing everyone by turning up in full costume for interviews. Cena, who has been promoting the release of his two new books, recently appeared for an interview on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, wearing his Peacemaker outfit. As Cena's character gears up for his DCEU debut with The Suicide Squad, director James Gunn had an amazing reaction to Cena's repeated appearances in his character's outfit. 

During his interview with Colbert, the wrestler also gave everyone a glimpse of the first look from the set of his upcoming HBO Max series titled Peacemaker. It was reported by Screenrant that The Suicide Squad director James Gunn came up with the idea for the show, which will explore Peacemaker's origin story and Warner Media was instantly convinced with it. Recently, reacting to Cena's obsession with the Peacemaker suit, the director reacted to a Twitter interaction saying, "This guy. Haha. Can’t get @JohnCena out of that costume no matter how hard I try. He honestly seems to want to wear it everywhere." 

Check out John Cena's interview with Stephen Colbert Here

Gunn's The Suicide Squad will be introducing fans to a host of new DC characters including Cena's Peacemaker, Nathan Fillion's TDK aka The Detachable Kid, Pete Davidson's Blackguard, Peter Capaldi's Thinker among others. The film's smashing trailer was released recently and it has also been confirmed that the film will be releasing on August 6, 2021.

