John Cena tweets BTS leader RM's inspiring UNGA speech quote to 'believe in possibilities and hope'

John Cena is amongst the millions and millions of admirers, who humbly considers himself as a part of BTS' beloved fandom, BTS ARMY! On several occasions, John has shared his deep admiration for BTS, the popular South Korean boyband, who have inspired so many with the positive message behind their music for the youth as well as the members' - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - striking personalities.

Just like the rest of the globe, Cena was also in awe of BTS' motivational speech at the Sustainable Development Goals Moment (SDG Moment) during the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 2021). One BTS quote, in particular, had a big impact on the wrestler-turned-actor, who is also constantly motivating his 13.2 million Twitter followers (and counting!) with his inspiring pearls of wisdom. ""If we believe in possibilities and hope, even when the unexpected happens we will not lose our way but discover new ones." - RM," the 44-year-old actor tweeted, referring to cherished Bangtan leader Kim Namjoon.

BTS ARMY, who adore John, were all purple hearted love for the F9 star as John's "RM" tweet has already crossed 100k likes (and counting!) and almost crossing 50k retweets.

Check out John Cena's tweet quoting BTS' UNGA 2021 speech - RM, in particular - below:

“If we believe in possibilities and hope, even when the unexpected happens we will not lose our way but discover new ones.” - RM — John Cena (@JohnCena) September 24, 2021

Manifesting a John Cena X BTS in-person meeting because that will be nothing short of legend 'wait for it' dary for BTS ARMY!

