John Cena wants to be viewed as part of WWE family despite of his transition to Hollywood

During a recent interview, John Cena stated that he wants his fans to view him as a part of WWE family despite of his transition to Hollywood. Read on to know more.

John Cena may have swapped wrestling rings for the Hollywood movie sets but he will always be a WWE wrestler at heart. While 2019 marked his first year since 2002 without a pay-per-view match in the world of wrestling, Cena wants his fans to always view him as a part of WWE family. During a recent interview with Telegraph, the 42-year-old star stated that even though he hasn’t entered the ring in a while, he appreciates every little part of the game, whether it participating in the matches or just watching them.

While he is now a part of the Hollywood industry, the wrestler-turned-actor asserted that he wants to be known as a WWE superstar. Cena, who is currently featuring on big screens in family action comedy Playing With Fire, took a step back from the world of WWE after his career as a Hollywood actor took off. While did not participate in a battle in 2019, he reconnected with his fans when he made a cameo at Mania 35 in New Jersey. During the match, Cena stepped out as his old Doctor of Thuganomics character in a standoff rap battle with Elias, Metro reported.

In the light of his recent interview and his love for the wrestling platform, it is possible that the actor might make an appearance in the upcoming WrestleMania 36. While a cameo has not been confirmed yet by any of the WWE officials, it goes without saying that hi fans would be delighted to see Cena back for another run. Meanwhile, the wrestler is all set to star in the movie Vacation Friends, a comedy film that will also feature Meredith Hagner and Lil Rel Howery.

Credits :Telegraph

Read More