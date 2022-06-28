John Cena's 20th anniversary: Triple H, Paul Wright & more appear in tribute video to celebrate the WWE legend

The recent WWE Raw episode celebrated the contribution of John Cena to the WWE world as the 16-time world champion celebrated his 20th anniversary. Cena himself made an appearance in a special promo where he spoke about what he has learned in this journey and thanked his fans. Tribute videos also featured his fellow WWE stars congratulating him.

The tribute videos for the WWE legend consisted of other AEW stars speaking about Cena's greatness and how he has been an inspiration for many. Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson and Paul Wight among others featured in recorded videos that were played on the program where they paid homage to the WWE superstar. In the video, Chris Jericho called John Cena his "all-time favourite opponent."

Also, Trish Stratus, Triple H, ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin appeared in a video where they praised Cena for his contribution to the wrestling world in the past two decades. Daniel Bryan also praised Cena in the video as he said, "Thank you for being an excellent leader."

In his own appearance to celebrate the 20th anniversary, John Cena spoke about the kind of fan support he received over the years. The wrestling legend who has been busy with multiple Hollywood projects since the past few years was last seen in the ring during SummerSlam 2021 where he faced off with Roman Reigns. As for his upcoming in-ring appearance, it's not yet known whom he will be fighting off against although netizens have been speculating that it may be Austin Theory whom the WWE legend may choose as his opponent.

