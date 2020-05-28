John Cena's connection with girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh is 'much easier' than with ex fiancée Nikki Bella?

John Cena is reportedly showing his softer side to girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh and has a "much easier" connection with her rather than his ex-fiancée, Nikki Bella. Read below for more details on their blossoming relationship.

After John Cena and Nikki Bella's heartbreaking split, the former WWE couple moved on with their love lives. While Nikki found love with her Dancing with the Star pro-partner, Artem Chigvinstev, John fell hard for product manager, Shay Shariatzadeh. It wasn't until the end of 2019 when John would make his first public appearance with Shay at the New York Premiere of Playing With Fire. It was at the same film's shoot in Toronto that Cena had first met Shariatzadeh.

According to Life & Style, the Fast & Furious 9 star embraces his softer side when it comes to his ladylove and spoils her with romantic gifts, which include flowers, jewellery and sports cars. However, Shay isn't after her man's money as she's not that kind of a girl and loves the WWE wrestler for who he is. "In John’s eyes, Shay is the whole package. She’s beautiful, intelligent, kind, independent and family-orientated and there’s rarely any drama between them," a source shared with Life & Style. Moreover, Cena's connection with Shariatzadeh is said to be "much easier," than his six-year relationship with Nikki.

The pair is currently quarantining together due to the coronavirus pandemic and spend their quality time focused on their health and fitness. As his fans already know, John is a huge fitness enthusiast and has put together a "couples workout itinerary," where he and Shay have a blast exercising together. It's either outdoors or in his home gym that the pair work out together.

Rumours were also rife that John and Shay are planning to get married when the latter was spotted wearing a possible engagement ring. However, there has been no confirmation on the same.

