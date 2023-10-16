'John interned at our program': When John Krasinski revealed his 'borderline stalker status' at Conan O'Brien's show

John Krasinski, widely known for his remarkable acting career and charming personality, once revealed an interesting chapter from his early days in show business. Talking about his journey to become a TV sensation, Krasinski shared that he kick started his career with an internship on Conan O'Brien's iconic talk show. The superstar further talked about his first interaction with Conan O'Brien, which came out to be a pretty embarrassing yet memorable one.

Conan O'Brien, the renowned late-night talk show host, shared the intriguing fact during an on-stage conversation with John Krasinski . He disclosed, "John interned at our program. This was just sort of your start in show business a couple of years ago. That’s pretty much how you become a TV star – by interning here." It was indeed an unexpected and amusing revelation.

John Krasinski on his first interaction with Conan O'Brien

Recalling his time as an intern on Conan's show, John Krasinski couldn't help but laugh as he reminisced about the excitement and passion he brought to the internship. He confessed, “Yeah! I mean I was a borderline stalker status on the show and I don’t think I ever told you that but I was just so excited to be on the show.”

On his first day as an intern, John had one goal in mind: to play it cool. However, things took an amusing turn when he found himself alone in an elevator with Conan. John recounted, "When I actually got the internship I remember my first day, I was like alright just be cool, everything’s gonna be cool, everything’s gonna be cool and I ended up being in the elevator alone with you and we were at either end of the elevator and you were so nice you just went, ‘Hey man how you doing.’ and I was like, ‘I love you’ and then I went, ‘No, I love you on the show, I love the show, I love TV.’”



The experience was clearly a major phase in John's early career, as he described it, "It's like all these amazing life experiences to have." Krasinski’s candid revelation on Conan's show surely took everyone by surprise.

