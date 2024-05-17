John Krasinski Admits Stealing THIS Thing From The Office Sets And Lying About It To Greg Daniels; Find Out

John Krasinski admits to having stolen a prop for the sets of The Office. As the actor promoted his upcoming movie IF, Krasinski made an appearance on Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey’s The Office Ladies’ podcast.

As John caught up with his old friends and co-stars, the actor revealed that he stole the Dunder Mifflin sign on the last day of the shoot. When Greg Daniels asked him about the same, he lied but claimed to have stolen it.

John Krasinski recalls the last day of shooting for The Office

During his conversation with Fisher and Kinsey, the actor of A Quiet Place became emotional, recalling the last day of shooting on the sets of the mockumentary. Krasinski revealed that the creator of the show, Daniels, had taken the cast members to the Poor Richard’s Dive Bar to film a scene, and after a few takes, Krasinski was walking out of the door for the last time. The actor said that the realization made him tear up.

The Jack Ryan star claimed, “I’m choking up just talking about it, but then when you come back in and see your TV dad and all of your family waiting there and clapping, and [Greg] said, ‘That’s the end of The Office,’ I think the color black came out of my mouth. It was just the scariest, most beautiful, and most horrific moment of my life.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking of the Dunder Mifflin sign, the IF actor said, “I’ve always lied to Greg that I didn’t take it, but I did. I stole it.” Adding to the talks, Kinsey revealed that she saw John putting the sign in the back of his car on the final day, and it was a great memory for her.

Something Borrowed actor remembered and revealed, “I was like, don’t look over here! It wasn’t quite dark enough, so it just looked like I was putting a body in a car.”

ALSO READ: ‘The First Thing He Did Was Make Me Cry’: John Krasinski On His Emotional Reunion With Steve Carell While Working On IF

The Office reboot

Last week, Peacock officially announced that Daniels and Michael Koman would be spearheading an official reboot of The Office. For the fans of The Office who were looking at the previous cast members to make an appearance, Steve Carell and John Krasinski have denied the reports. None of the duos are expected to return as Michael Scott or Jim Halpert, respectively.

For the other member of The Office US, there has been no official confirmation of the return. Krasinski and Carell have yet again joined hands for the project IF, where the actors lend their voices to the animated characters.

IF opens in cinemas on May 17.

ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski Share How Their Children are Big-Time Taylor Swift Fans