John Krasinski and Emily Blunt enjoy rare family outing with daughters at U.S. Open; See PICS

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski made their family outing on September 8 extra special by attending the highly-anticipated U.S. Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. This was a rare occasion as they were seen in public with their daughters Hazel and Violet, as they have usually kept their children out of the spotlight.

Emily Blunt's special year

In a July 2023 interview on the Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast, Emily Blunt revealed her decision to take a brief hiatus from acting in order to spend more quality time with her and John's children. She emphasized her commitment to being present for her kids during a crucial period in their lives, particularly her oldest, who is about to enter double digits. Emily expressed her belief in the importance of being there for her children during key moments of their day. "This year I'm not working," she said. "I worked quite a bit last year, and my oldest baby is 9, so we're in the last year of single digits." "I just feel there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they're little," Emily added. "And it's, 'Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?' And I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones."

ALSO READ: 'That is legitimately my greatest achievement': When John Krasinski opened up about his real life fairytale marriage with Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's relationship timeline

The long romance between Emily Blunt and John Krasinski has been going strong for an amazing 15 years. The first time the two met was in 2008, the same year they also went on their first date. After their first date, according to Krasinski, he knew Blunt was the one, as they got along right away. Their family expanded after they got married in 2010, and by 2016, the couple had two daughters.

The unexpected family appearance at the U.S. Open offered a glimpse into the personal life of Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, known for their low-profile approach to parenthood. Their commitment to balancing their careers with cherished family moments is evident, and their enduring love story is a testament to their bond.

ALSO READ: 'You’re going to be divorced by the end of it': When people warned John Krasinski and Emily Blunt on doing their USD 350 million film together