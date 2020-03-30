John Krasinski and Steve Carell share candid memories of The Office days as the show completes 15 years

The highlight of the video with John Krasinski as the host was when he brought his The Office co-star Steve Carell for a candid chat as the show completes 15 glorious years.

A Quiet Place actor and director John Krasinski started a new YouTube show called Some Good News amid the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak. The actor states in his video how he felt there was an urgent need to have a news network which shares good news from across the globe. John Krasinski shared a post on his Twitter handle asking people to share some positive news stories that they have come across. John goes on to add that people have given a magnificent response to his tweet and he will be sharing those news articles.

The highlight of the video with John Krasinski as the host was when he brought his The Office co-star Steve Carell for a candid chat as the show completes 15 glorious years. Among many things that John and Steve spoke about, one particularly stands out when Steve says that the entire cast was very supportive of each other and was constantly rooting for everyone who was involved. The actor turned director John Krasinski stated that he had no hopes that the show will ever kick-off after he gave an audition for the show's pilot. John reveals how he was a waiter in a restaurant and thought that he will end up working there as the show would never see the light of the day.

Check out the video:

The Morning show actor Steve Carell reveals how he was left in splits when he did the plasma television scene, as a clip of the episode was shown in the video. John fondly admits that he misses Steve Carell a lot and it meant a lot to him to have Steve on the show.

