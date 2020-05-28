John Krasinski defends his decision to sell 'Some Good News': Writing, directing and producing was too much

John Krasinski opened up about his decision to sell his virtual talk show Some Good News after getting criticised for being a sellout. Here’s what he had to say.

John Krasinski finally broke his silence and explained why he sold his 'Some Good News' web talk show. After people across the world started practicing social distancing earlier this year, the production was various talk shows was put on hold. In an attempt to spread some positivity, The Office actor came up with a YouTube talk show titled Some Good News, in which he reported happy news from across the world. The show was an overnight hit and was highly praised by the viewers.

However, the 40-year-old actor faced a lot of criticism after it was recently reported that he sold the show to Viacom CBS to air on CBS. People slammed him for being a sellout for trying to earn profit out of something which was supposed to spread happiness and positivity amid the ongoing health crisis. He finally opened up about the deal and defended his decision to sell the show. During an Instagram Live chat with Rainn Wilson, his The Office co-star, the actor said he had only planned on doing eight episodes.

“I was only planning on doing eight of them during the quarantine. I have these other things that I'm going to be having to do very soon, like Jack Ryan. More than that, writing, directing and producing all those things, with a couple of my friends was so much," Krasinski explained. A Quiet Place actor asserted that he could either end the show forever after 8 episodes, or he could sell it to a network and allows to run the show further. Considering how much the viewers like it, he decided to sell it.

