John Krasinski faces ire from viewers of Some Good News for selling the show after 14 episodes

The actor is facing a lot of flak from fans and viewers of the show as it was sold off to ViacomCBS for a whopping undisclosed amount.

The Office actor John Krasinski had started a YouTube show called Some Good News. This show focused on getting all the happy and cheerful news from across the world in order to bring some joy to the lives of the audiences. The world is currently battling the dangerous Coronavirus outbreak, and the Hollywood actor cum director found a perfect way to bring some cheer into everyone's lives. The Hollywood actor turned director John Krasinski hosted the show and read out all the good news that was gathered from all over the world.

This show became an instant hit among the fans and followers of John Krasinski. The director of A Quiet Place made sure the show was a fun-filled one and brings love, laughter, and joy into the viewer's life. The news channel all around the world were covering the Coronavirus scare, and with each passing day, the news updates only went from bad to worse. The show Some Good News was the much-needed silver lining among the dark and gloomy clouds. The fans loved it and appreciated the efforts put together by John Krasinski. But, now the actor is facing a lot of flak from fans and viewers of the show as it was sold off to ViacomCBS for a whopping amount.

Though the price of this deal is kept under wraps, news reports suggest that the YouTube show was sold off for a whopping price after a fierce round of bidding. Some fans also took to social media to express their displeasure about this deal and called the show's sale a bright example of capitalism.

