John Krasinski has reportedly met with Marvel Studios for a special project

Actor John Krasinski has reportedly met with Marvel Studios for an unspecified project.

Although details about the project are awaited, Geeks Worldwide claims that Marvel has been holding "virtual meetings" with actors, directors and writers lately, and Krasinski was one of them, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The report also stated that they are not sure if Marvel was interested in Krasinski as an actor, writer, director, or all three. It also indicates that Krasinski might be in talks for a role as Young Avengers. Another possibility that the site mentioned is "Fantastic Four" reboot with Disney in control of the franchise due to the Fox merger.

Marvel has not confirmed any developments with Krasinski, and the actor hasn't responded to the report either.

Krasinski came into spotlight with his role as Jim Halpert in "The Office", aired in India on Star World. He has also directed five films, including his breakthrough hit "A Quiet Place", in which he starred alongside his wife Emily Blunt. He also plays the title character in the Amazon Studios series "Jack Ryan", which has been renewed for a third season.

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Krasinski has launched a web series "Some Good News".

