John Krasinski has THIS to say on Amy Schumer's joke about his 'pretend marriage' with Emily Blunt

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt are one celebrity couple whom fans adore but it seems comedian Amy Schumer had a rather different take on their relationship. Recently, while encouraging fans to watch A Quiet Place sequel which has been directed by Krasinski and stars Blunt in the lead, Schumer made a rather strange joke about the couple's marriage. In her Instagram post, Amy hinted at John and Emily having a "marriage for publicity."

While Schumer's sense of humour is known to be sharp, it seems Krasinski also decided to take it in stride as he responded to the comedian's post with a hilarious reply. Amy in her post had written, "I loved every second of @aquietplacemovie even better than the first one which blew me away," Amy wrote. "Amazing to be in a movie theater!! and although I've said for a long time I think Emily and John have a pretend marriage for publicity. But I still think you should see it this rainy weekend."

Schumer then received a response from John himself who in response to her joke about his marriage said, "Thank you Amy!... for blowing up our whole marriage spot." Fans appreciated how Krasinski reacted to Schumer's joke without taking it seriously. Schumer is known to poke fun at other celebrities and not long ago also joked about Emma Stone while sharing a post about Cruella.

John and Emily have been giving relationship goals to their fans since a long time. The couple tied the knot in 2010 and have over the years shown how perfect their marriage is by sharing some of their cute candid moments during various interactions. The duo are also parents to daughters, Hazel, 7, and Violet, 4.

