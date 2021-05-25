John Krasinski hilariously REACTS to Dwayne Johnson joking about watching 'A Quiet Place' with his daughters

Dwayne Johnson cracked everyone up with his latest Instagram post when he joked about watching A Quiet Place Part II with his two little daughters.

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's A Quiet Place Part II is gearing up to officially release in 28 May in the US and ahead of the release, looks like Dwayne Johnson got a glimpse of it. Or at least The Rock joked about it quite well. The actor and pro wrestler took to Instagram recently to share an adorable photo with his daughters at the breakfast table.

In the photo, Dwayne can be seen sitting in the center with his two little girls by his side and he joked about watching the horror drama A Quiet Place with them. Dwayne wrote, "Beautiful weekend breakfast with my favorite ladies watching A QUIET PLACE.

My girls ain’t scared of shit. Jk, we’re watching THE GODFATHER. Actually LION KING for the 8,000th time, but next weekend we watch SCARFACE! #myfavoriteplace #breakfastwithmyloves."

Needless to say, Dwayne cracked everyone up with his caption including The Office actor John Krasinski. Taking to the comments section, John commented, "Oh man, I’m so honored! I hope the girl’s lov— wait what!?" Check out Dwayne Johnson's post below:

Recently, John surprised moviegoers as he visited a theatre in Miami and thanked fans for coming out to watch the film. At an early release of A Quiet Place Part II, John said, "I'm going around theaters all across the county, popping in like this to say thank you. Let's watch movies together, let's be together. Thank you so much!" Click the link below to see John's photos at the movies.

