John Krasinski hosts virtual high school prom featuring performances by Jonas Brothers and Billie Eilish

John Krasinski hosted an unforgettable virtual high school prom night featuring rocking performances by Jonas Brothers and Billie Eilish. Read on to know more.

John Krasinski hosted virtual high school prom for the class of 2020 for the latest episode of Some Good News and it was epic! The Hollywood star decided to host the event for all the high school seniors across America who were left heartbroken after their prom night was cancelled due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Even though it was not the traditional prom night, John made it extra special by including stunning performances by Jonas Brothers, Billie Eilish, Chance the Rapper. People across the country flooded social media to join the virtual prom and praised the actor for making it happen.

Speaking with Billie and her brother Finneas O'Connell, John said, “You guys are the best. I absolutely adore you guys. I've been a big fan of yours forever.” To this, Billie responded by saying, “Shut up. You know how big of a fan I am of you. Everyone knows. Thank you for being you, John." The Grammy winner then performed her hit song Bad Guy for the students. After the No Time To Die singer’s performance, The Jonas Brothers, dressed in tuxedos, treated the students to a rocking rendition of their smashing hit single Sucker. Check out the video here: Reacting to the amazing event hosted by the actor, a fan wrote, “Thank you for this amazing piece of kindness! John Krasinski Could you be anymore cooler and lovable?!? Nope.” I’ve been really torn up about how senior year ended, but prom with my bestie on FaceTime, JOHN FREAKING KRASINSKI, AND my favorite artists Jonas Brothers AND Billi Eilish was AMAZING. Literally the best prom ever. You are truly the best, John Krasinski,” another fan who attended the prom wrote. “I've always wanted to go to a prom, this was so much fun. Thank you soo much for this John! You made me smile more than I have in ages. This truly made my week,” a fan tweeted. ALSO READ: VIDEO: Liam Payne says Louis Tomlinson told him off for revealing too much about One Direction's reunion plans

