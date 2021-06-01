John Krasinski recalls filming Quiet Place 2 scene that risked marriage to Emily Blunt: Could’ve gone badly

John Krasinski recently got candid about filming a scene from his film A Quiet Place Part II, which could have ended his marriage to Emily Blunt. Scroll down for more on this.

John Krasinski recently opened up about a scary incident while filming his recently released film A Quiet Place Part II. Now that the star is promoting the film, he’s opening up about what went behind the scenes. In a recent chat with USA Today, the 41-year-old actor/director got candid about filming a particular scene and how he thought it could've cost him his marriage to his wife, Emily Blunt.

The sequel goes back to the past in one scene, to a time when Krasinski's character is still alive. As the movie's monsters begin their inaugural attacks, Blunt's character is forced to drive a car in reverse down a crowded street as a city bus comes riding towards her. The scene was apparently rehearsed for three weeks by the stunt team but Blunt, 38, decided to improvise her part instead. "I said, 'Do you want to rehearse this once?' And she said, 'No, I want you to get the real reaction,'" Krasinski recalled to the outlet. "So that shot is what's in the movie: That was the first time she was ever in that car, and that bus is actually coming at her at 40 miles an hour."

"Right as I closed the door and before I called action, I thought, 'Did I just put my marriage on the line? This could go very badly for a lot of reasons,'" The Office alum said.

But all seemingly went well as the scene and the sequel are both a hit! Krasinki has been occupied promoting his film after it faced several delays last year in the midst of the COVID 19 pandemic. Just last week, John snuck into an early screening of the film at an AMC 24 in Miami, Florida, where he spoke to moviegoers before the screening began. "Here's the deal: I said I would bring out A Quiet Place Part II when we could all see it together and, guess what? It's time," he said in a video shared on Instagram. "And it's Miami. Let's go!"

