John Krasinski reunites Steve Carell, Mindy Kaling & other The Office cast members for a virtual wedding

As the world tries to deal with the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, Hollywood star John Krasinski is continuing to spread positivity and making people happy with his hit web series Some Good News. The latest episode of the show features a newly married couple Susan and John, who held their wedding virtually with John serving as the officiant. The actor also reunited his The Office cast to surprise the couple. For the show, John played the couple’s proposal video which was inspired by The Office. “Perhaps my favorite love story of the week was a couple down in Maryland, whose wedding proposal was oddly familiar," Krasinski said.

It was inspired by the scene in which John decided to pop the question to Susan outside a gas station convenience store. "Just like Jim, he couldn't wait any longer," the new bride said about the sweet proposal. The actor invited the love birds’ families via zoom to attend the nuptials. “But we have someone else in mind,” he said before introducing himself as the honorary best man and co-star Jenna Fischer as the honorary maid of honour.

Check out the video here:

Country star Zac Brown took care of the musical performance at the virtual wedding. After pronouncing them married, John surprised the couple by introducing Steve Carell, Mindy Kaling, BJ Novak, Rainn Wilson, Angela Kinsey, Ellie Kemper, Kate Flannery, Brian Baumgartner, Ed Helms, Phyllis Smith, Oscar Nunez and Creed Bratton, to the video call. “There's only one way out of this wedding. And Susan and John, because you elegantly ripped off our proposal, I think it's only fitting that you rip off the wedding too," John said. And then just like in the show, the couple spontaneously danced to Forever by Chris Brown.

