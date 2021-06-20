John Krasinski REVEALS why he refused to direct Quiet Place 3 after massive success of franchise

John Krasinski recently revealed why he didn’t take up the role of director in Quiet Place 3. Scroll down to see why.

Actor and filmmaker John Krasinski recently opened up about why he decided to quit his role as director for the upcoming A Quiet Place Part III. While talking on the Empire Podcast, John explained why he chose Mud director Jeff Nichols to direct the third instalment of the hit franchise instead of directing it himself.

“Truly the only person I had in mind when asked whether I would hand this off was Jeff,” John shared. “I think he’s one of the best filmmakers, Mud is one of my favourite movies, and so real and intimate. It’s exactly the sort of paints we’re painting within A Quiet Place – very organic characters you fall in love with.” “So he was my first choice for this, and when he said yes I was over the moon,” John continued. “I pitched him my story, he’s gone and developed the world on his own with that jumping-off point, and I’m so thrilled. He’s actually just turning in a script now, and I loved it. I absolutely loved it, and I can’t wait to see him shoot this thing.”

If you didn’t know, John directed, wrote, and starred in the first A Quiet Place, which was released back in 2018. He then went on to direct and write A Quiet Place Part II which recently released. Last week it was reported via Variety that the thriller sequel collected a roaring $48 million across Friday, Saturday and Sunday, exceeding expectations and posting the biggest three-day haul of the pandemic era. The collections came in from North America where the film opened in as many as 3,726 venues.

