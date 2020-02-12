John Krasinski working on Angelina Jolie's Bride of Frankenstein remake? Find Out

John Krasinski is finally working on Angelina Jolie’s Bride of Frankenstein remake at Universal Studios after years of development delay.

The reboot of 1935 iconic film Bride of Frankenstein has been in the pipeline at Universal studios for years and the project hasn’t seen any significant development yet. While the film hasn’t moved forward, the latest report by Variety suggests that actor John Krasinski and Oscar-nominated producer Amy Pascal have been secretly working on reimagining the film to finally kick start a reboot. The project has been stuck since 2017, after Universal Pictures’ Tom Cruise starrer film The Mummy flopped at the box office.

Even though the project had stars like Angelina Jolie, director Bill Condon, and Javier Bardem attached to it, the film never came to pass. The original film came out in 1935 and starred Boris Karloff as Frankenstein's monster, Colin Clive as Henry Frankenstein and Elsa Lanchester as the title character. The film came after the 1931 classic Frankenstein which featured Clive and Karloff. Even though the Bride of Frankenstein was a sequel, many argue that it was better than the original film. Universal has made various unsuccessful attempts at rebooting the film and they are not done with the project yet.

The film is now expected to move forward under the studio’s latest plans to create quirkier and cost-efficient movies and Bride of Frankenstein might just be one of the projects Universal would take up. Producer Pascal has roped in Jurassic Park and Spider-Man writer David Koepp to work on the script of the film. While nothing has been officially announced by the studios and it is still not clear how the makers will balance the gap between maintaining a low budget and starring Angelina Jolie.

