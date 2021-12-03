John Legend and Chrissy Teigen gush over daughter Luna as she receives her 2nd COVID vaccine shot

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have shared adorable snaps and videos of daughter Luna from her COVID-19 vaccination day. Taking to Instagram, the proud parents lauded their 5-year-old daughter for receiving her 2nd COVID-19 vaccine shot.

To celebrate the moment, the parents also took to their "big girl" to get some ice cream. Legend took an adorable picture of Luna smiling with an ice cream cone in hand, while Chrissy Teigen took a video of their daughter being ecstatic at the ice cream parlour! "Took my big girl to ice cream to celebrate her 2nd shot," Legend penned alongside the picture. Teigen penned, "Second shot queeeeen! go big girl go big girl go!"

Take a look at John Legend's post:

Take a look at Chrissy Teigen's post:

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend often share updates about their kids on social media. The proud parents had also shared about Luna and Miles' first day of school this year, and about their achievements. After Luna bagged her first trophy in soccer, Legend took to Instagram to share a snap of their kids with the trophy. "Luna was very proud of her first (participation) trophy and so was Miles," he added.

On Luna's birthday, Teigen had penned an adorable birthday note for their daughter. "To my beautiful, kind, funny, smart, incredible little girl, I can't believe you are 5 today!!! thank you for 5 truly perfect years...Our dream daughter. also props to me and john you're welcome!!!!" she joyfully penned.

What do you think about John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's beautiful family? Tell Pinkvilla in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Chrissy Teigen says 'grateful for your love' as she drops photos of her Thanksgiving celebration with family