John Legend and Chrissy Teigen renew vows in Italy to celebrate 10th wedding anniversary

Written by Suhasini Oswal Published on Sep 18, 2023   |  12:19 PM IST  |  492
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and their munchkins (Instagram)
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen recently renewed their vows to commemorate their remarkable 10th wedding anniversary. The couple, who originally exchanged vows on September 14, 2013, in the stunning setting of Lake Como, Italy, returned to this idyllic location to rekindle their marriange. A source close to the couple shared exclusive details with PEOPLE about the joyous event.

A romantic return to Villa Pizzo for John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

The anniversary celebrations began with a beautiful brunch at Villa Pizzo, where John and Chrissy started their journey as a married couple ten years ago. They arrived by boat, making for a stunning entrance.  "It was very romantic," the source said. "They arrived by boat. ... It was breathtaking to see them still so happy together."

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen (Instagram)

A heartfelt vow renewal for John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

Later that day, John and Chrissy's vow renewal ceremony became the main event. The couple greeted their guests from a balcony and John gave a heartfelt speech after dinner. The festivities continued with dancing and drinks at a nearby lakeside bar. "There was dancing and there was a lakeside bar that was a big favorite," the source said. "The food was appreciated."

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's 10th wedding anniversary renewal ceremony not only reaffirmed their enduring love but also served as a reminder of their beautiful journey together. From their initial meeting in 2006 to Lake Como, where their love story took root, this couple's love story has captured hearts worldwide.

FAQs

How long did John Legend and Chrissy Teigen date before getting married?
After around four years of dating, Legend proposed to Teigen during a Maldives vacation in December 2011.
Who is John Legends wife?
Chrissy Teigen
