Justin Timberlake is currently on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour with his recent stop at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan on Wednesday. Many celebrities attended the show, however, Hollywood's power couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend showed their support for Timberlake amid his DWI scandal. Teigen made sure to showcase their special night on her social media stories.

Justin Timberlake hugs John Legend in the middle of his concert

In one video Teigen posted to her Instagram Stories, Timberlake stopped by to hug Legend as he moved through the crowd in New York City. As he noticed the couple, the SexyBack singer said, "Somebody say, yeah!" A smiling Timberlake hugged the Legend and said, "John Legend in the house, y'all!" Teigen caught the moment, capturing Legend blowing kisses to his fellow performer.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen enjoy Timberlake's concert

Teigen was spotted sporting a 'Justin' cap during the show. Teigen had previously posted a video of herself and Legend sticking out their tongues and shaking their heads to the music while Timberlake performed his Everything I Thought It Was tune. Teigen and Legend have been to one of Timberlake's concerts before this year.

The writer of the Cravings cookbook expressed her joy on Instagram Stories in March following Timberlake's special performance in Los Angeles with his NSYNC bandmates. Timberlake performed at Madison Square Garden a day after posting his first social media message following his DWI arrest on Long Island in the early hours of June 18.

Advertisement

Why was Justin Timberlake arrested?

Following an alleged incident in which he was accused of running a stop sign and swerving in Sag Harbor, New York, Timberlake was taken into custody last week. Too young to recognize the NSYNC superstar, a Gen Z police officer pulled him over twice. After the DWI arrest, the singer was brought into detention in New York.

Timberlake addressed the matter last weekend at his United Center, Chicago gig, acknowledging that he had a difficult week. Timberlake will firmly defend himself against the charge; a court hearing is scheduled for July 26.

ALSO READ: 'Don't Want This Couple Thing To Be My New Identity': Camila Cabello On Duet Song Senorita's Popularity With Shawn Mendes