John Legend and Chrissy Teigen surprise their kids with Santa Claus; Check out their reaction

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen were visited by a Santa Claus on Christmas and their kids absolutely loved the surprise. Read on for details.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend gave their kids the surprise of a lifetime on Christmas morning and their reactions are too cute to handle. Chrissy and John, who share two kids together, Luna Simone (3) and son Miles Theodore (1) were visited by a real-life Santa Clause on Christmas. Teigen shared the video of the wonderful morning surprise on Instagram. The clip featured a real-life Santa Clause running through the snow outside of their house.

Chrissy shared a video of a real-life Santa Clause running through the snow outside of the house, As their kids scream in absolute delight in the background, Legend can be heard saying, “I see Santa Clause! Oh my God, I saw Santa!” The clip features their daughter Luna excitedly jumping up and down after spotting the elusive gift-giver. “Merry Christmas to you and yours” Chrissy captioned the happy video. She later shared a photo of her son Miles dressed in a snowman outfit and captioned it, “hello has anyone seen Santa.”

Shortly after the video was posted, the surprise visit from Santa garnered a lot of attention on Instagram. And in addition to her excited fans, the post prompted several celebrities to comment on the post. “I’m actually dead,” actress Vanessa Hudgens commented. “The dedication,” Jaleel White wrote. “Santa runs much faster than I ever imagined,” a fan commented. “Omg!!!!!!!! This is tooo cute and amazing! Her excitement tho!!!! How did you catch him on camera!!! .. now if only you could catch the Sasquatch lol day,” another wrote.

