John Legend announces his Bigger Love Tour in North America this summer; Read details

The Love Me Now singer John Legend has announced his Bigger Love Tour on his official Instagram. The Ordinary People and Preach singer wrote that he will be touring North America over the summer. The fans and music lovers are gushing about the Bigger Love Tour. The Save Room, singer John Legend's latest tour includes almost 30 stops. The fans of the singer are looking forward to watch the singer perform during the Bigger Love Tour. The A Good Night singer, previously performed to a packed show at The Amp in the month of May in 2017.

As per the latest reports, John Legend performed at the Darkness and Light world tour. The Who Do We Think We Are singer Legend, performed at multiple stops in North America, Europe, and Asia. For the latest tour, John Legend will be touring U.S. and Canada. The music lovers are hoping that the Under the Stars singers can add more dates to his upcoming tour called Bigger Love. The Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award winner John Legend, will also made his debut at Tanglewood. Legend, will reportedly perform among the other artist, at the Lenox venue.

Tanglewood’s 2020 Popular Artist list includes John Legend's name. The Penthouse Floor singer, John Legend, also performed at the recently concluded Grammys 2020 Awards. Legend also played in Massachusetts in the year 2018 at the Wang Theatre for his Legendary Christmas tour.

