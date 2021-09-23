John Legend ANNOUNCES his collaboration with Sperry for new footwear collection; See POST

John Legend, the musician and activist, is now a shoe designer. The Voice coach and his stylist, Dave Thomas, have collaborated with Sperry on a range of men's footwear, which will be available on sperry.com and at Nordstrom online and in select stores beginning September 20. The singer announced his collaboration with the brand on his Instagram.

However, the 42-year-old composer was seen posing for photos in different parts of the shopping center, and he was also seen enjoying the limelight when a large crowd of his admirers came to watch the hitmaker. John's Sperry collection comprises three styles: a boot, a chukka, and a boat shoe, all of which are intended to complement and reflect his unique style. According to Daily Mail, last year, Legend became one of Sperry's brand ambassadors, and he talked about his cooperation with FootwearNews, expressing appreciation for the company's openness to his ideas.

'I’m glad they were willing to do something a little different with us. We tried to tie it to some shapes and soles and styles that they already had, but make it new and fresh, and clearly reflective that it was a collaboration,' he said. The singer then said that he was motivated to take on the partnership because he loves his wife, Chrissy Teigen. 'I'm always trying to look good for her, and that's part of my inspiration — just wanting to look good next to her because she's always going to look good...with all these styles, I feel confident standing in them next to my beautiful wife,' he said.

Meanwhile, Legend went on to say that he saw each of his creative endeavors as an opportunity to build on his previous efforts. 'I'm always thinking about the goal of being a better creator, being a better artist, being the best version of myself that I can be as someone who puts new things out into the world. That's usually what my goal is,' he remarked.

