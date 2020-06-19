John Legend on Black Lives Matter: says 'I can see myself in George Floyd's place'

  1. Home
Shocked by the video of African-American man George Flyods last minutes, musician John Legend feels any of his family members could have been under the white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvins knee.
"I've talked to so many of my friends about that video... and what they've said to me is..., 'I see myself under that officer's knee. I see my dad under that officer's knee'," Legend told NBC newsperson in a taped interview, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In the video, which will air on June 21 before Legend hosts a Father's Day TV special, the singer added: "We do see our family members when that happens.

"My younger brother has a son who is 20 years old, and I could see him in moments like that having a misunderstanding with officers and I worry for him... particularly once they hit a certain age and their body is deemed as threatening to other people," he added.

Floyd died last month after a Minnesota police officer pressed down his knee on his neck during a street arrest, which was caught on camera. The incident sparked protests.

