John Legend calls 4 year old Luna his best friend and says 'If you're lucky, your daughter will be like mine'

John Legend gushes over his daughter Luna and calls the 4-year-old his best friend during a conversation about his kids.

John Legend is a proud dad of two kids, 4-year-old daughter Luna, and 2-year-old son Miles with wife Chrissy Teigen. Even though the singer all hearts for both his children, he admits that he has a special bond with his daughter. It is rightly said that father-daughter bonds are beyond words and John Legend proves the same! In his conversation with Radio.com, the American singer gushed over his daughter and said, "My daughter is so wonderful; I have so much fun hanging out with her."

John Legend explained, "She's our firstborn, and my family's full of boys too - there's three boys and one girl in my immediate family - and then a lot of my uncles and aunts have mostly boys too, so it's a boy-heavy family." Talking about how his baby girl Luna's smartness wins over everyone, John Legend added, "we weren't used to having a lot of young girls in the family, but my daughter is so funny and smart and she's just got good verbal skills - she's just fun to be around. And I spend a lot of time with her and I enjoy her so much, so if you're lucky, your daughter will be like mine and you guys will be best friends."

The 41-year-old singer has been spending lots of time with his kids, Luna, and Miles during the social distancing phase. As people are asked to stay indoors in order to contain the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic, John Legend has been getting ample time with his toddlers. "At home we have dance parties after dinner. We have the kids' favorite Disney songs and pop songs but we listen to Daddy's music too. They are one of my focus groups. I wrote 'I Do' with Charlie Puth and it is their favorite song," John Legend told.

