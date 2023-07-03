John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, and their kids step into a real-life Barbie dream at Malibu’s enchanting dreamhouse

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend recently went on an amazing adventure that took them into the imaginative world of Barbie. The pair jumped at the chance to stay at Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse, which Airbnb had meticulously restored in honor of the upcoming Barbie movie. The family's stay became an intriguing story that they eagerly shared with their fans on Instagram, with Ken serving as a gracious host.

"Spent the night at Ken's!!!" - Chrissy Teigen

With a touch of humor, Chrissy Teigen playfully announced her overnight stay, captioning her Instagram post, "Spent the night at Ken's!!! @airbnb."

Immersing themselves fully in the spirit of Barbie, Teigen, and Legend playfully raided Ken's wardrobe. Teigen sported an oversized Western shirt, complemented by a stylish neck scarf, while Legend donned a denim trucker vest reminiscent of Ryan Gosling's portrayal of Ken in the new Barbie film. Their fashion choices beautifully captured the essence of the Dreamhouse.

Fashionable, fun and imaginative play for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's kids

The Dreamhouse proved to be an endless source of fun for the couple's children, Miles Theodore and Luna Simone. In one delightful snapshot, Miles, mirroring his father's style, strummed a guitar by the poolside, radiating pure joy. Luna, with her infectious smile, showcased her fashion-forward flair, sitting elegantly on a bright pink chair while donning a matching pink bucket hat and dress. It was a testament to the family's enthusiasm for embracing the Barbie-inspired dress-up adventure.

Teigen treated her followers to a glimpse of Barbie's roller disco, a vibrant attraction located on the Dreamhouse lawn. Bedecked with pink tinsel and a floor that lit up, the roller disco set the stage for laughter and merriment. Teigen playfully donned Barbie's iconic yellow skates, captivating her audience as she posed in front of a neon-colored rollerblade sign.

Within the Dreamhouse's magical walls, Miles indulged in imaginative play, adorning himself with Ken's cowboy hat and boots. A dressing room adorned with pink walls and carpet provided the perfect backdrop for this cowboy adventure, complete with a cow-print rug that added a touch of whimsy. Another heartwarming clip showcased Miles astride a life-sized toy horse, beaming with delight as he engaged in playful cowboy antics with his father. Legend, ever the doting dad, donned a matching cowboy hat, adding a dash of fun to the cowboy-themed playtime.

Release of Barbie

The eagerly anticipated Barbie film, set to hit theaters on July 21, has ignited the imagination of fans worldwide. In celebration of this momentous occasion, Airbnb transformed the private Malibu mansion into a real-life Dreamhouse, immersing visitors in Barbie's signature hot pink world. Although only two individual one-night stays on July 21 and 22 are available for booking, fans can request these coveted stays starting July 17 at 10 a.m. PT.

