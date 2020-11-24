John Legend & Chrissy Teigen give first interview post suffering miscarriage; Say it has made them stronger

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen recently appeared on Good Morning America and opened up about their tragic pregnancy loss in September. Scroll down to see what they said.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen recently gave their first joint interview since they suffered a pregnancy loss with their son Jack. “Every day is so different,” Chrissy said on Good Morning America on Tuesday (November 24). “When people ask how I’m doing, I say, ‘I’m OK, today.’” John added that he didn’t realize they could both “experience grief and also share it.” Particularly, John was referencing the photos he took of Chrissy when they were in the hospital in those devastating moments that they lost their son.

“When we did, it really meant so much to so many people. I’m just grateful that my wife was courageous enough to do it. … One of the ways we could carry on Jack’s memory was taking pictures of that moment. I was worried, like, I don’t want to commemorate this pain … [but the photos are] something to remember him by.”

“I lived it, I chose to do it, and more than anything, these photos aren’t for anyone but the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like,” Chrissy added during the GMA interview. “These photos are only for the people who need them. The thoughts of others do not matter to me.”

“We’ve been through so many challenges together and they’ve made her stronger, and I know that doesn’t always happen when people go through tragedy,” John said. “But I feel like the challenges we face together have made us feel even more sure about who we are together as a couple, and who we are as a family.”

