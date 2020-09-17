John Legend credits daughter Luna for keeping Chrissy Teigen’s third pregnancy under wraps

In a new interview, John Legend shared how daughter Luna kept Chrissy Teigen's pregnancy under wraps. Scroll down to watch John talk about little Luna.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen may have a secret spy on their hands. In a recent interview with British talk show host Lorraine Kelly, the Grammy winner shared how well his 4-year-old daughter Luna Simone Stephens kept Chrissy's pregnancy under wraps for several months. "I was guest hosting Jimmy Kimmel here in the States the other night and I made a joke about that because some people in our world have a hard time keeping secrets," John chuckled.

"But yes, Luna managed to keep the pregnancy news out of the press until we were ready to announce," the All Of Me singer revealed. In response, Lorraine laughed, "That's a good girl."

Watch their full chat below:

The couple first announced the pregnancy in the EGOT winner's latest music video Wild, which released on August 19. This will be their third child, joining the best secret keeper in Hollywood Luna and their 2-year-old son Miles Theodore Stephens.

Though happy (and surprised) to be pregnant—John called the bundle of joy a "little quarantine surprise" on The Today show, and also revealed that Chrissy had been having a difficult few weeks given her bed rest. In case you didn't know, the 34-year-old mom was instructed to be on a two-week bed rest, she updated fans about her health on Thursday (September 8). “I’m on official 2 week bed rest :( I’m taking this time to learn how to sew capes and kid clothes so s–t is about to get… astonishingly ugly,” she explained to her Twitter followers.

