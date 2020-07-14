John Legend gets candid about his history of ‘cheating’ before he met Chrissy Teigen: I was dishonest, selfish

John Legend reveals his history of cheating and taking advantage of the spotlight before he met Chrissy Teigen. Read the confessions of the singer below.

The Grammy-winning singer John Legend recently got candid and opened up about his "history" of cheating in a candid interview on Armchair Expert with podcast co-hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman. "I have a horrendous history of cheating. F--king deplorable... And there are all these great cheating songs on your albums, and I was like, 'I see another fisherman at sea,'" Dax shared, and asked if John had a past similar to his. "Yes, I did have a history of cheating. Definitely in my 20's," the 41-year-old singer responded.

"I think what happened to me, you go through a lot of your life in your teens and I was younger than everybody in high school and college, and so I just didn't get a lot of girls. When I started to get that attention, I loved it." "I escaped 'technically cheating' by keeping my relationship ill-defined. But it was really cheating," he continued. "I definitely was dishonest and selfish... It was happening before I was famous." The Oscar winner explained that as he entered the spotlight more, he got more "attention" and "took advantage of that, at that time."

However, things changed for John after he met model Chrissy Teigen, whom he married in 2013, and today shares two kids with--Luna Stephens (4) and Miles Stephens (2). "At a certain point, you just realize you're happier being honest. You're happier being faithful and being in love with one person," the 41-year-old star expressed. "At a certain point, I just decided that person was Chrissy. I decided I wasn't gonna mess with somebody else anymore." He said his "whole life" became "lighter" and it felt freeing for him to be honest.

For the All of Me singer, there were instant sparks when he first met Chrissy. They had so much chemistry that they hooked up the first night. "We've talked about it before, but we had sex the first night and hit it off," John shared. "We were both seeing other people at the time. There was kind of a looseness at the very beginning, but we fell in love not long after that."

When Dax asked if he ever feels pressured about his relationship, considering he and the Cravings author are one of the most celebrated couples, the 41-year-old put things simply. "I feel like it almost makes it less likely that I would do anything to f--k it up. Chrissy has 12 million Twitter followers. If I were to do anything, it would be career suicide," he explained. "It would be terrible. It just gives you another reason to not f--k it up."

