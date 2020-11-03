  1. Home
  2. entertainment

John Legend honours their late son; Gets matching tattoo of his name with Chrissy Teigen

John Legend recently followed wife Chrissy Teigen’s footsteps and got a tattoo of their late son’s name after suffering from a heartbreaking miscarriage.
19696 reads Mumbai
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen get matching tattoos after late sonJohn Legend honours their late son; Gets matching tattoo of his name with Chrissy Teigen
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

After Chrissy Teigen, John Legend has also honoured his late son Jack with a tattoo, matching wife with the one his wife Chrissy got. Tattoo artist Winter Stone recently revealed that John had gotten the new ink alongside wife Chrissy, weeks after they shared the sad news that they had lost their third child at just 20 weeks.

 

“JACK @chrissyteigen @johnlegend My heart is with you, sending you all the love!” the artist shared on his Instagram and showed off the thinly written name on the celeb couple’s wrists. John and Chrissy also have their other children, Luna and Miles, as well as each others’ names inked on their wrist above Jack‘s.

 

For the unversed, just a few weeks ago, Chrissy and husband John Legend sadly announced that they had suffered a pregnancy loss. Chrissy was pregnant with a baby boy, who they were planning on naming Jack. After taking some time to heal and grieve, Chrissy has been slowly been posting again on her social media accounts. Chrissy recently wrote an essay, reflecting on her pregnancy loss and revealed the reasons she chose to share her story and the images from the hospital with fans.

 

ALSO READ: Chrissy Teigen pays tribute to her late son after heartbreaking miscarriage; Gets a tattoo of his name

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits : Instagram, Getty Images

You may like these
Chrissy Teigen channels ballerina from Black Swan for Halloween 2020; John Legend dresses up as Spider Man
Hilary Clinton retweets Chrissy Teigen's heartbreaking story and the model has a hilarious reaction
Chrissy Teigen on why she shared snaps of her miscarriage: These photos are only for the people who need them
Chrissy Teigen responds to John Legend's emotional tribute to her; Says 'We are quiet but we are okay'
BBMAs 2020: John Legend dedicates emotional Never Break act to Chrissy Teigen post heartbreaking miscarriage
Chrissy Teigen returns to Instagram post heartbreaking miscarriage; Comments on meme saying ‘Finally a giggle’

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement