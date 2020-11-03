John Legend honours their late son; Gets matching tattoo of his name with Chrissy Teigen

John Legend recently followed wife Chrissy Teigen’s footsteps and got a tattoo of their late son’s name after suffering from a heartbreaking miscarriage.

After Chrissy Teigen, John Legend has also honoured his late son Jack with a tattoo, matching wife with the one his wife Chrissy got. Tattoo artist Winter Stone recently revealed that John had gotten the new ink alongside wife Chrissy, weeks after they shared the sad news that they had lost their third child at just 20 weeks.

“JACK @chrissyteigen @johnlegend My heart is with you, sending you all the love!” the artist shared on his Instagram and showed off the thinly written name on the celeb couple’s wrists. John and Chrissy also have their other children, Luna and Miles, as well as each others’ names inked on their wrist above Jack‘s.

For the unversed, just a few weeks ago, Chrissy and husband John Legend sadly announced that they had suffered a pregnancy loss. Chrissy was pregnant with a baby boy, who they were planning on naming Jack. After taking some time to heal and grieve, Chrissy has been slowly been posting again on her social media accounts. Chrissy recently wrote an essay, reflecting on her pregnancy loss and revealed the reasons she chose to share her story and the images from the hospital with fans.

