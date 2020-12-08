John Legend leaves NSFW comment on Chrissy Teigen’s underwear pic; Cookbook author’s comeback is even funnier

John Legend recently left a very cheeky comment on wife and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen’s recent Instagram photo. Scroll down to see what he said.

Chrissy Teigen recently shared a photo of herself in her underwear on Instagram and her husband John Legend left a comment that you just have to see! In the photo, the 35-year-old chef and entertainer is seen sitting in her bra and underwear while getting a kiss from her dog. Chrissy captioned the photo, “f–k it!” John then instantly took to the comment section and wrote, “Don’t mind if I do.” Chrissy responded to the comment by saying, “hooooooooooly shit dude !!!!!!” You can check out the screencap below! Fans are loving the comment so much and just an hour after the comment was posted, the comment has over 32,000 likes.

In case you missed it, the couple recently got matching tattoos to honour their late son Jack, who they lost in September. Tattoo artist Winter Stone revealed via Instagram that John had gotten the new ink alongside wife Chrissy, weeks after they shared the sad news that they had lost their third child at just 20 weeks.

“JACK @chrissyteigen @johnlegend My heart is with you, sending you all the love!” the artist shared on his Instagram and showed off the thinly written name on the celeb couple’s wrists. John and Chrissy also have their other children, Luna and Miles, as well as each others’ names inked on their wrist above Jack‘s.

For the unversed, just a few weeks ago, Chrissy and husband John Legend sadly announced that they had suffered a pregnancy loss. Chrissy was pregnant with a baby boy, who they were planning on naming Jack. After taking some time to heal and grieve, Chrissy has been slowly been posting again on her social media accounts. Chrissy recently wrote an essay, reflecting on her pregnancy loss and revealed the reasons she chose to share her story and the images from the hospital with fans.

