John Legend loves a dress up date night with wifey Chrissy Teigen; See PIC

Singer John Legend and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen have always been the mushy couple who are up to posting some adorable snaps with each other on their social media accounts. Recently, the All Of Me singer took to Instagram to share a beautiful picture of his wife and him, giving fans a glimpse of how they have dressed up for their ‘date night.’

Taking to Instagram, Legend posted a picture along with his wife Teigen, captioning, “I love a dress-up date night [heart emojis].” John looked suave in his unique tux, and Chrissy definitely rocked her red party dress. Fans have showered the comment section of the picture with ‘hearts’ and supportive messages for the couple. Despacito singer Luis Fonsi has commented with a ‘heart’ to the couple on the post and that’s the kind of interaction fans wish for! Chrissy and John’s regal yet mushy picture has already garnered 141k likes on Instagram.

Earlier, Teigen had opened up about being a part of the 'cancel club' due to her controversies related to Courtney Stodden. With a huge Instagram post, she had also posted about struggling with her mental health, amid the issues with Stodden. She divulged how it 'doesn't feel right,' while revealing how she has been holding up from the time she was on the verge of getting cancelled. Husband John Legend had also been supportive of her while she dealt with the accusations from netizens, and Stodden.

The couple also decided to honour their late son Jack by dedicating a page in Chrissy's comeback cookbook, Cravings.

ALSO READ: Chrissy Teigen pays tribute to her late son Jack in new Cravings cookbook; SEE PIC