John Legend opens up on his strained relationship with Kanye West: It's up to him whether he can get past that
After Kanye West's recent fall-outs, old friend John Legend shares his relationship status with the rapper.
John Legend is talking about his current relationship with long-time friend Kanye West. The rapper has been making rounds in the headlines with his recent rants on his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson and more. Going back to his old feuds, back when West tried to run for President, Legend did not support Kanye and openly extended his vote for Joe Biden.
In a recent chat with The New Yorker, per People, Legend referenced his old interview in which he explained that his relationship with West turned sour because of their political differences. Now, Legend is reframing his words as he explained the actual meaning behind his statement then. The 43-year-old singer maintained, "Yeah, what it got described as was, we stopped being friends because he supported [Donald] Trump, which was a mischaracterization of what I said." He added, "That was kind of the Rupert Murdoch version of the story — it was all over the New York Post and Fox News."
Legend then clarified, "What I was saying was that he was very upset with me that I didn't support him running for President, and that was the real impetus for us having a strain in our friendship." While speaking of his friendship now after some time has passed, Legend said the ball is in West's court at the time, "I don't know what will happen in the future, but he was very upset with me that I didn't support him and I supported Joe Biden. It's up to him whether he can get past that." Legend also added that though he does not believe that political preferences should be end-all-be-all in a friendship, he does "believe that certain things you believe in are indicators of your character, and obviously that will affect your friendships."
