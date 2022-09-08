John Legend opens up on his strained relationship with Kanye West: It's up to him whether he can get past that

John Legend is talking about his current relationship with long-time friend Kanye West. The rapper has been making rounds in the headlines with his recent rants on his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson and more. Going back to his old feuds, back when West tried to run for President, Legend did not support Kanye and openly extended his vote for Joe Biden.

In a recent chat with The New Yorker, per People, Legend referenced his old interview in which he explained that his relationship with West turned sour because of their political differences. Now, Legend is reframing his words as he explained the actual meaning behind his statement then. The 43-year-old singer maintained, "Yeah, what it got described as was, we stopped being friends because he supported [Donald] Trump, which was a mischaracterization of what I said." He added, "That was kind of the Rupert Murdoch version of the story — it was all over the New York Post and Fox News."