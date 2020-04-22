John Legend pays tribute to Prince by performing 'Nothing Compares 2 U' at Let's Go Crazy concert

John Legend sang 'Nothing Compares 2 U' at Let's Go Crazy concert to pay tribute to Prince on his four-year death anniversary.

Hosted by Maya Rudolph, the Let's Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute to Prince special was aired on Tuesday. The concert that was filmed in January this year, saw John Legend performing his song 'Nothing Compares 2 U' in order to pay tribute to Prince on his four-year death anniversary. The American musician is known to have released ten platinum albums and thirty Top 40 singles during his 38 years long career. Blending erotic lyrics with funk rock and technology, Prince has been one of the most iconic singers of the era.

"Prince was in every way incomparable. But in his artistry, his musicality, and his ambition, he set the stage for all of us who follow," John Legend said before he began his performance. "Prince actually kept giving away this next song about being incomparable. He gave it away a few times to other artists, but somehow it kept coming back to him. Because as the record shows, nothing compares to Prince," he added. John Legend was joined by Chris Martin, Miguel, Gary Clark Jr., H.E.R., Usher, and other renowned singers who also paid tribute to Prince.

Prince has won seven Grammy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and an Academy Award in his career. He also made it to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004. Some of hit superhit songs include While My Guitar Gently Weeps, I Feel For You, The Arms Of Orion, Baby I'm A Star. Prince died of a fentanyl overdose at his Paisley Park recording studio at the age of 57 but his songs are still alive in the hearts of the fans.

