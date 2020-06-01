John Legend reveals he is no longer close friends with Kanye West: It’s just part of the natural cycle of life

John Legend admits he and Kanye West are no longer that close anymore and says it has got nothing to do with their political debate over Donald Trump.

It seems like there has been a rift between best friends John Legend and Kanye West. In a new interview with The Sunday Times, John Legend stated that he and Kanye West are no longer great friends. While many cited Kanye West’s vocal support for President Donald Trump as the reason behind the duo's split, John Legend cleared the air about the same and said, "I don’t think we’re less friends because of the Trump thing."

John Legend was asked about his equation with the American Rapper and he admitted that both of them are busy in their lives and aren't that close anymore. "I just think we’re doing our own thing. He’s up in Wyoming [where West owns a $14 million ranch]. I’m here in L.A. We’ve both got growing families and I no longer have a formal business relationship with him as an artist, so I think it’s just part of the natural cycle of life," John Legend revealed.

He also admitted that he and Kanye West have never discussed politics. Hence, Kanye's support for Donald Trump has got nothing to do with his split with the rapper. "We've never talked about politics before. It was never a part of our interaction. Our interaction was almost always about creativity and music," he said. However, after Kanye West and John Legend had a political debate a few days ago, the American rapper posted screenshots of their private chat on social media that showed John Legend's dislike towards Kanye West's take on the US President.

"Hey it’s JL. I hope you’ll reconsider alining [sic] yourself with Trump. You’re way too powerful and influential to endorse who he is and what he stands for. As you know, what you say really means something to your fans. They are loyal to you and respect your opinion. So many people who love you feel so betrayed right now because they know the harm that Trump’s policies cause, especially to people of color. Don’t let this be part of your legacy. You’re the greatest artist of our generation," read John Legend's message.

"I love you John and I appreciate your thoughts. You bringing up my fans or my legacy is a tactic based on fear used to manipulate my free thought," Kanye West replied. The American rapper later clarified that he posted screenshots of his chat with John Legend not to put him down but for another reason. "I tweeted the John text to show that there are people around me that disagree with me and voice their opinion. I respect everyone’s opinion but I stand my ground. If you feel something don’t let peer pressure manipulate you," he wrote.

On the other hand, John Legend still maintains that Donald Trump is not the reason behind the two losing their connection and also added that he and Kanye are not on the same page even when it comes to music. "He’s doing gospel music. That’s what he’s focused on right now, designing his clothes, so we’re in different places," he said. John Legend and Kanye West used to be extremely tight to each other a few years ago. When Kanye exchanged wedding vows with Kim Kardashian back in 2014, John Legend took charge of his BFF duties and performed at their wedding shenanigans.

Apparently, John Legend and Kanye West have had ups and downs even before their political debate, leaving their spouses Chrissy Teigen and Kim Kardashian stuck in between. Sometime back, John Legend told Vanity Fair, "I'm not trying to disown Kanye because I still love him and love everything we've done together creatively. But we were never the closest of friends." In the past, John Legend has also attributed much of his musical success to his relationship with Kanye West, saying that the then-producer played a pivotal role in securing his early record deals.

In 2019, Donald Trump tweeted about John Legend calling him a "boring musician" and Chrissy Teigen his "filthy-mouthed wife." Thus, John Legend admits, "Obviously we disagreed on the Trump thing and we still do apparently." However, he believes that he and Kanye West have just grown apart. But even though there are differences in their thought processes, there seems no bad blood between the two as Legend says he is open to attending Kanye's Sunday Service performances.

