John Legend reveals his kids are 'excited' for a new sibling: They know we are trying

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are ready to expand their family! Prior to performing at the Ashley and Pandora Home Tour event in Los Angeles on Friday night, the All of Me vocalist spoke to PEOPLE on his wife Chrissy Teigen's recent journey to conceive again after losing their third child in 2020.

The Hollywood couple already has a daughter, Luna Simone, 5, and a boy, Miles Theodore, 3. When asked whether their children are aware of their hopes to give them a sibling, Legend, 43, told PEOPLE, "They know we're trying, and they're excited." However, The EGOT winner also offered his perspective and advice for anybody in a similar circumstance as himself and Teigen, 36, stating, "It's not easy."

"There are a lot of women and families that have fertility struggles, and I think no one should feel ashamed of needing some help sometimes," he said as per PEOPLE. "And I think Chrissy's done a good job of destigmatizing some of these things that so many people go through in silence." Meanwhile, Teigen disclosed in September 2020 that she had lost her baby, Jack, in the midst of her pregnancy. In an Instagram post at the time, the model said that they were "shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before."

In other news, beginning in April, the "Green Light" singer will lead a residency dubbed Love in Vegas at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino's Zappos Theatre. Legend announced the happy news in December, promising supporters that the setlist will feature favourites from both his present and his early days.

