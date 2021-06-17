John Legend REVEALS how wife Chrissy Teigen is holding up amid her cyberbullying scandal

Chrissy Teigen recently came under fire for her past tweets which have been accused of bullying by Courtney Stodden among others.

Chrissy Teigen has been making the headlines after being called out for her past tweets. The model has been accused of cyberbullying by Courtney Stodden among others. Recently, Teigen shared a detailed post on Medium where she not only made a public apology but also spoke about learning from her mistakes. While Teigen's husband, John Legend had remained quiet on this issue, recently when the singer stepped out of his LA home, he was quizzed by the paparazzi about Teigen and Legend finally responded.

The All of Me singer was spotted leaving his house on Tuesday and as per Daily Mail, after being asked about how his wife Chrissy was doing amid the bullying controversy, Legend merely quipped, "She's doing great." Legend's response comes days after Teigen's apology went viral, where she called herself being a "troll" in the past and criticised her own actions relating to her "horrible tweets."

It all started after Courtney Stodden spoke to The Daily Beast about Teigen bullying her on Twitter publicly as well as DMing her. Stodden revealed that Chrissy would DM her "Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die.'"

Teigen particularly came under fire for her tweets relating to Lindsay Lohan, Quvenzhané Wallis, and others. Apologising for her online behaviour, Chrissy in her Medium post wrote, "My targets didn’t deserve them. No one does. Many of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humor. I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry."

In the light of her bullying controversy, Teigen also quit her upcoming stint on Mindy Kaling's show Never Have I Ever.

