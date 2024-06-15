John Legend Reveals Who Is His Biggest 'Role Model'; Reveals Their 'Personalities Are Very Similar'

John Legend finds his father Ronald Stephens his biggest role model, as revealed in the premiere of the series Raising Fame. As per a clip exclusively obtained by PEOPLE magazine, the musician talked about how big of an influence his dad has had on his life, and how similar their personalities are.

John Legend speaks about his father

Legend, who was in conversation with Sonya Curry and Lucille O’Neal, mothers of basketball stars Stephen Curry and Shaquille O’Neal respectively, reflected on how similar he is to his dad. "Our disposition is very similar. We're both very laid back, calm, able to, you know, whenever life gets hard, we're able to figure it out, and not get too overly raw emotionally,” says the All of Me singer, adding that his father has helped him become a better dad to his children. Legend shares children: Luna Simone, Miles Theodore, Esti Maxine, and Wren Alexander, whom he shares with his wife on socialite Chrissy Teigan.

Further in the conversation, the singer revealed that his father had been a single dad for a while- and bore the dedication that shaped how he looks at fatherhood now. “And just seeing the dedication he had to our family, seeing the creativity he had for our family, just kindness and love and just great example of integrity and character that he always set for us,” Legend gushed about his father. Now that he has stepped into fatherdom himself, he keeps on reminding his dad that he has always wanted to be a father like the latter.

The hit singer seems to have replicated some mannerisms of his father, as he divulged. Oftentimes, Legend feels like he is talking like him, and can tell “I'm his son.”

Chrissy Teigen talks about John Legend as a father

Chrissy Teigen has publicly praised Legend as a father figure in their children’s lives. While speaking to PEOPLE magazine in 2021, the model said that Legend fosters a positive environment for children wherein they can express their emotions freely. Teigen and Legend have been the industry’s most adored couple, they gush about each other publicly and celebrate all the milestones classically!

